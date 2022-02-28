2022 Coaching Staff Announced

The Tri-City Dust Devils and the Los Angeles Angels are proud to announce the Dust Devils coaching staff for the 2022 season! This season the Dust Devils will be led by Angels alumni "Cactus" Jack Howell. Joining Howell are returners Doug Henry (Pitching Coach) and Jack Santora (Coach). Brian Rupp (Hitting Coach) Dylan Culwell (Athletic Trainer) and Luis Cervantes (Strength & Conditioning Coach) will also be joining Howell as new members of the Dust Devils this season.

"Cactus" Jack Howell played 11 seasons in the majors with nine seasons in the Angels organization as an infielder and leftfielder. He was a member of the Angels 1986 AL West Championship team. Cactus Jack had a successful career in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) League as a member of the Yakult Swallows. He was awarded the 1992 Central League MVP and led the NPB in home runs and batting average. Howell joins the Dust Devils after managing the Inland Empire, the Angels Single-A affiliate. "Our staff is excited to come to the Tri-Cities this season" says Howell. "We look forward to having a positive impact on the Tri-City community and provide excitement on the field to Dust Devils fans all season long."

The Dust Devils would also like to welcome hitting coach Brian Rupp to his first season in Tri-City. Rupp joins the Dust Devils after seven seasons of professional playing and 12 seasons as a minor league manager. Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1992 Rupp won both the Arizona League batting title and MVP in his first professional season. In 1993 he beat out Derek Jeter for the 1993 South Atlantic League batting crown.

"The Dust Devils are excited to welcome our new coaching staff into our community this season," says Dust Devils VP-General Manager, Derrel Ebert. "We look forward to working with our Manager "Cactus" Jack Howell, and the entire coaching staff as we create another fun season of Dust Devils baseball."

2021 Dust Devils Manager, Andy Schatzley, has been promoted for the 2022 season as he takes over the reins for the Angels Double-A affiliate, Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Dust Devils would like to wish him all the best as he climbs the MiLB ranks!

Dust Devils Opening Day is Tuesday, April 12th against the Vancouver Canadians, which will not be impacted by the current Major League lockout. Ticket packages start at $99, with Full-Season Tickets available starting at just $460. Full Season Tickets and Mini-Plans can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at (509) 544-8789 or by visiting the Dust Devils website at: www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

