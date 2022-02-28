Hillsboro Hops Single Game Tickets on Sale March 1

HILLSBORO, OR - Single game tickets for the 2022 Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) season go on sale on Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00am PST. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/HopsSingleGameTickets, by stopping by the Hops Front Office at Ron Tonkin Field or by calling into (503) 640-0887.

The Hillsboro Hops signed a 10-year Professional Development League agreement with Major League Baseball in 2021. The agreement followed the invitation in December by the Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) for the Hops to be their Single-A Advanced affiliate.

Being promoted from short season to full season will see the Hops schedule increase from 76 to 132 regular season games. The Hops season runs from April to early September.

The Hops start their season on Friday, April 8th with a series against Tri-City at Ron Tonkin Field. Opening night for the 2022 season will include a Hops branded rally towel giveaway (first 1,000 fans), new on-field entertainment, a historic pre-game ceremony and post-game fireworks.

On Saturday, April 9th there will be a Soñadores-themed game that includes a magnet schedule giveaway (first 1,000 fans), along with exclusive concession items.

On Sunday, April 10th, it's Barley Book Day. "Let's Play Ball" was written by N.D Byma and illustrated by Jason Heglund. They will be at Ron Tonkin Field to throw out the first pitch, as well as signing autographs on the concourse.

