2022 Coaching Staff Announced

January 18, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The San Diego Padres today announced the coaching staffs for their minor league affiliates for the 2022 season. The High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps will be managed by former Major League Baseball catcher Brian Esposito, who enters his first year at the helm after spending the last nine years in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization, including the past four as manager of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians (2018-21).

"This news is a sign that the baseball season is on its way," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We look forward to welcoming Brian and the rest of this year's staff to Fort Wayne in April for what's lining up to be the best year yet at Parkview Field."

Esposito, who turns 43 in February, was a player/coach for Indianapolis in 2013. He then began his managerial career in 2014 at the Class-A Short Season level with the Jamestown Jammers. The Staten Island, New York, native also managed the Low-A West Virginia Power in 2015 and '16, as well as the Class-A Short Season West Virginia Black Bears in 2017.

"I'm elated to be a member of the San Diego Padres organization now," said Esposito. "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time in Indiana and have heard nothing but great things about the TinCaps, Parkview Field, and the City of Fort Wayne. I can't wait for the season to start."

Primarily a catcher during his playing career, Esposito was selected by the Boston Red Sox out of the University of Connecticut in the fifth round of the 2000 MLB Draft. His 13-year playing career included time in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2007 and the Houston Astros in 2010.

Esposito's Minor League Baseball career spanned the systems of the Red Sox (2000-03), Angels (2003), Rangers (2004-05), Cardinals (2006-07), Rockies (2008), Astros (2009-11), and Cubs (2012).

Meanwhile, former MLB pitcher Jimmy Jones will lead the TinCaps pitching corps for a second season in a row as he enters his 14th year with the Padres.

Hitting coach Randolph Gassaway enters his first season on the staff, after playing parts of seven minor league seasons between the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates' organizations (2013-19).

Jhonaldo Pozo assumes the role of Fort Wayne's bench coach. Pozo played in the Padres' system from 2007-11, including six games as a catcher for the TinCaps in 2011. He's previously coached for the Dominican Summer League Padres, the Arizona Complex League Padres, and the Low-A Lake Elsinore Storm.

The TinCaps' training staff will be led by athletic trainer David Bryan and strength coach Jim Buckley.

The team's roster for the 2022 season will be announced by the Padres in early April.

As for other members of Fort Wayne's 2021 staff, Anthony Contreras has moved on to manage the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs in the Philadelphia Phillies' organization. Contreras had managed the 'Caps since 2016, making him the longest-tenured skipper in franchise history. Hitting coach Jonathan Mathews, who'd worked in the Summit City since 2018, earned a promotion to San Diego's Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas. Bench coach Felipe Blanco is transitioning to that position with Lake Elsinore.

Last year marked Fort Wayne's first season at the High-A level, following a 27-year run at the Low-A level. Despite that change, Parkview Field was once again rated as the top ballpark in its class, and tied for the No. 1 fan experience in all of Minor League Baseball, according to Stadium Journey.

Regardless of the status of the MLB lockout, the TinCaps will begin their 2022 season at Dayton on April 8. The team's home Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.) against the South Bend Cubs.

Click here for the team's 132-game schedule (66 home games), featuring 25 fireworks nights in Downtown Fort Wayne. Season tickets and group outings are currently on sale, while single-game tickets will become available in mid-February.

In preparation for the upcoming season, the TinCaps are hiring seasonal, part-time team members in a variety of roles. Applications are available at TinCapsJobs.com.

2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps Coaching Staff

Manager: Brian Esposito

Pitching Coach: Jimmy Jones

Hitting Coach: Randolph Gassaway

Bench Coach: Jhonaldo Pozo

Athletic Trainer: David Bryan

Strength Coach: Jim Buckley

Clubhouse Manager: Sam Lewis

Video: Nick Borbor

Sports Science: Gregory Bender

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from January 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.