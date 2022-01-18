Milwaukee Names Matt Erickson to Brewers Coaching Staff for 2022

GRAND CHUTE, WI - There will be a new manager in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers dugout when the 2022 minor league baseball season starts. Matt Erickson, Wisconsin's manager since 2011, was named to the Milwaukee Brewers coaching staff as an infield and assistant hitting coach on Tuesday.

Erickson, a native of Appleton, has been involved with the Timber Rattlers since the Brewers became the parent club of Wisconsin for the 2009 season. He was the hitting coach for the Rattlers in 2009 and 2010 before becoming the manager in 2011. Erickson's term of ten seasons at the helm of the Rattlers is the longest in the history of Appleton Professional Baseball.

Highlights for Erickson in Appleton include a Midwest League Championship in 2012, breaking the franchise record for career wins on May 1, 2014 with his 216th regular season victory, seeing 46 of his former players make it to the Major Leagues, and collecting 652 regular season victories.

"I have had the chance to work with Matt on a day-to-day basis for over ten years and have seen how talented of a teacher he is and how lucky the players have been to have him as a manager," said Rob Zerjav, President and CEO of the Timber Rattlers. "As sad as we are to see Matt leaving, he will always be a part of the Timber Rattlers family and we are all so happy for Matt and his family."

The Milwaukee Brewers will announce a new manager for the Rattlers soon. Opening Night for the 2022 season is scheduled for Friday, April 8 against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at 6:40pm.

