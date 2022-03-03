2022 BlueClaws Single-Game Tickets on Sale at Special March 19th Event That Includes Opening of Blue Wave Bar

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - With the calendar turned to March, baseball is right around the corner - really! BlueClaws single-game tickets will go on sale March 19th and the event will include a special sneak-peak of the all-new Blue Wave Bar inside the ballpark.

The BlueClaws open their 66-game home schedule on Friday, April 8th. The Minor League Baseball season, including that of the BlueClaws, is not impacted by the Major League Baseball work stoppage.

"We've been very clear from the beginning that no matter what happens, we're playing on April 8th," said BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti. "Opening Night is a staple on the calendar, and we're excited to see it approaching so fast and welcome back families and friends for an entertaining night out."

Single-game tickets will go on sale online at BlueClaws.com beginning at 8:00 am on March 19th. In-person sales at the ballpark, in conjunction with the Blue Wave Bar grand opening, will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Fans that attend in-person can take advantage of a special buy-one-get-one-free offer for April 8th's Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Additionally, all April & May fire pit outings will be 20% off. Fire Pit outings include five tickets in special seating along the left field concourse along with the group's own private fire pit. Normally $125, they will be available for $100 in-person on March 19th.

"The first chance to get single-game tickets, and with these two great offers, would ordinarily make this March 19th event special," said Ricciutti. "But this year we're putting the proverbial cherry on top with our Blue Wave Bar grand opening."

The all-new Blue Wave Bar, open to all fans during all games this season, will be open for its public debut from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm to the general public Fans are encouraged to come out for lunch and enjoy food and drink specials in this exciting new space on the luxury suite level. Menu options will include pretzel sticks, crabby cheese fries, fried calamari, fried clam platters, coconut shrimp, and buffalo chicken dip, all discounted for the grand opening. Drink specials will be available as well.

BlueClaws Full Season Ticket holders are invited to a separate event from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm later the same day.

"This space, which we've been working on this offseason, is going to be another special addition to the Jersey Shore lineup around the stadium," said Ricciutti.

As Jersey Shore's Hometown Team, BlueClaws fans will feel at home while stopping into the Blue Wave Bar for some food or drinks at a game. Fans will recognize their town, beach, or favorite spot to catch a Jersey Shore sunset, featured among the many photos on display throughout the bar.

The menu will include several items that can't be found anywhere else in the stadium. The bar will also host Happy Hour before every BlueClaws game plus in-game food and drink specials, and will be the perfect place to celebrate a BlueClaws win.

Fans interested in a BlueClaws Membership Plan, which start at just five games, are encouraged to attend the event on the 19th. Seat locations for their ticket options will be available to view as well.

Both the Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course and The Boardwalk will be open at the March 19th event. The BlueClaws opened the nine-hole Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course in 2018. The course, with holes named for former BlueClaws players, is a new ballpark staple and open during all home games.

The Boardwalk, also opened in 2018. Located in centerfield, the boardwalk area includes popular and traditional games like Ring Toss, Goblet Toss, Balloon Darts, and Cat Rack.

"The launch of the Boardwalk enabled us to be very creative and incorporate it into the fan experience. One of the most popular with fans is the value-driven Boardwalk Bundle ticket which comes with complimentary boardwalk game tickets and a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream. It's a great value for a family looking for a fun night out." said Ricciutti.

More information on BlueClaws offerings can be found at BlueClaws.com/Tickets.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 7.8 million fans to the ballpark since their 2001 inception and will break the 8-million fan plateau this year.

