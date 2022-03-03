Promotional Schedule Released for 2022 Rome Braves Season

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves announced today its promotional schedule for the 2022 season. The promotional schedule is jammed into the 66-game home schedule, including three bobblehead giveaways, five postgame firework shows, three jersey auctions, and nine giveaway nights.

Opening Week in Rome is going to be a blast with the first postgame fireworks show of the season on Saturday, April 16. Regardless of ongoing negotiations and game cancellations in MLB, Opening Night will happen indefinitely Tuesday, April 12 against the Hudson Valley Renegades with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by RJ Young for all fans in attendance. April 13 you will have a chance to get your photo made with the Commissioner's Trophy with the Braves World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist.

Education Days are set to return this season. The first will be on Wednesday, April 27, and the second on Tuesday, May 10.

Bark in the Park also return this year with two dates. April 29 and August 19 will feature a Dog Bowl Giveaway presented by Petland to the first 125 dogs in attendance.

April 30 will feature our first bobblehead giveaway of the season. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of everyone's favorite mascot, Roman, presented by AGC Pediatrics. The remaining two bobbleheads will be announced at a later date and are presented by Giggity's Sports Bar & Grill (June 24) and Louisiana Hot Sauce (July 9).

On May 12, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a T-Shirt presented by Advent Health. Other giveaways throughout the season include a Clear Bag presented by Family Savings Credit Union (June 3), and a Rome Braves Replica Jersey presented by AGC Pediatrics (August 6).

The second Postgame Fireworks Show will take place May 13, followed by June 10, July 4 presented by Chick-Fil-A, and, the final fireworks show of the season, August 6.

Faith Night was such a big hit last season that we decided to bring it back twice for 2022. The first Faith Night is May 15 presented Crosspoint City Church. The other will occur August 21. Each Faith Night will feature a post-game concert.

June 4 will welcome Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. This night will include an appearance by Marvel's Thor and a Jersey Auction themed to Marvel's Thor. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Minor League Baseball is taking part this year in MLB's Play Ball Weekend June 10-12. Rome will look to grow participation in baseball through community lead programs. Look for more details in the coming weeks.

We are hosting a Senior Brunch for a June 22 day-game. Gates will open early for seniors to enjoy a bountiful brunch before the 1:00pm first pitch time. Both senior citizens and upcoming academic seniors will be able to take advantage of brunch.

Beach Night is set to return as well. Last season was a tropical paradise at the stadium with island themed specials all night in the concessions and Three Rivers Restaurant. We look to build further on that this season, alongside the annual jersey auction with proceeds benefitting the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The ZOOperstars! are back in Roe on June 2. Another appearance slated in the promotional schedule is a Braves Alumni Appearance on July 7. Who will be appearing that date is still to be determined.

Common daily promotions are returning this year like Family Fun Day on Sundays, $2 Tuesdays (excluding May 10), and Thirsty Thursdays. Kids Run the Bases on Sundays is back this season, and Weenie Wednesday (excluding April 27) will feature buy one, get one hot dogs all night. Students, military, and first responders will receive $2 off any bowl ticket when purchasing online.

All 2022 promotional items and dates are subject to change. Stay tuned for updates on possible additions to the Rome Braves 2022 promotional schedule.

