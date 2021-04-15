2021 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves announced Thursday that single game tickets are on sale now for the 2021 season.

"After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to State Mutual Stadium on May 18," said David Cross, Rome Braves vice president and general manager. "It has been almost 600 days since we've had Rome Braves baseball game, and we're so glad that baseball is back in Rome with fans."

The Rome Braves plan to sell a limited amount of tickets in pods with capacity currently planned to begin at 50 percent. Capacity restrictions are subject to change before Opening Day, and the Rome Braves will work closely with the Atlanta Braves and local health officials to ensure the safest fan experience as possible. Due to the limited ticket inventory, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on romebraves.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 706-378-5144. All fans are strongly encouraged to manage their tickets through their mobile devices.

In addition, all flex plans, full-season tickets, suite rentals and group outings are on sale. The Rome Braves are taking $50 deposits for all suites and group outings. Fans can call a Rome Braves sales executive for all details.

The R-Braves 2021 promotional schedule will be released on Friday at 2 p.m. The full slate includes never-before-seen bobbleheads, fan-favorite weekly promotions and unique theme nights throughout the entire Braves 60-game home schedule.

The Atlanta Braves new High-A affiliate enters its 18th season at State Mutual Stadium in 2021. Ticket prices will remain the same as 2020 prices. Advanced ticket prices for all regular season games are as follows:

Club Level - $15

Dugout Level - $12

Field Level - $10

Box Level - $8

General Admission - $6.

All ticket levels increase $2 for day-of-game sales.

For the safety of the fans, the Rome Braves will be enforcing masks and social distancing throughout the stadium. For the full list of safety protocols, please visit https://www.milb.com/rome/fans/updates.

For information about Rome Braves 2021 ticket plans, booking a group outing, facility rentals or team merchandise visit romebraves.com. Keep up with the latest updates at @TheRomeBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

