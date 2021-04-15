Blue Rocks Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

WILMINGTON, DE - On Tuesday, May 4th, Frawley Stadium will open its gates for Opening Night - more than 600 days since Blue Rocks baseball was last played on The Riverfront. Earlier this month, the Blue Rocks were granted approval to allow fans into the ballpark at a limited capacity of 25%.

May the force be with Blue Rocks fans on Opening night and Wednesday, May 5th, as the first 500 fans through the gates on both nights will receive an R2D2 beanie cap giveaway, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

As the first series wraps up on Saturday and Sunday May 8th and 9th, the first 500 fans through the gates on both days will receive 2021 schedule magnets, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.

After an off-day on Monday, May 10th, the Rocks are right back at it on Tuesday, May 11th and Wednesday, May 12th, as we're finally able to celebrate the 2019 Championship season! The first 500 fans through the gates on Tuesday and Wednesday will receive a replica 2019 Carolina League Champions pennant, presented by Bank of America.

Fans should dust off their Tamagachi on Friday, May 14th, because, we're celebrating the 90s all game long - complete with music, games, trivia and plenty of throwback memories!

Those attending the games on Saturday, May 15th and Sunday, May 16th will have one more chance to commemorate the 2019 league title as the first 500 in attendance on both nights will receive a Tyler Hill Championship Bobble Arm giveaway from our friends at Delaware Express! This unique item depicts former Blue Rocks Outfielder and Wilmington native, Tyler Hill, finally getting his moment to celebrate with the Mills Cup Trophy after helping the 'Rocks capture the 2019 Carolina League title.

The Rocks hit the road for the final two weeks of May but return to Wilmington on Tuesday, June 1st. On Friday June 4th, fans will have the chance to see the first post-game fireworks display of the 2021 season, presented by The Delaware Division of Public Health. This post-game show kicks off 'Fireworks Friday' which will follow every Friday home game through the end of August!

On Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th, we've got something special for the kids - the first 500 young Blue Rocks fans through the gates will receive a limited edition youth t-shirt, courtesy of IMPACT.

Don't worry - we haven't forgotten about Rocky! Baseball's favorite moose will be honored with his very own Bank of America bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans on on Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th. Rocky will be the first of a two-piece "Rock 'em, Stalk 'em" bobble set that, when both pieces are connected together, feature Rocky and Mr. Celery in a bout - reminiscent of the "Rock 'em, Sock 'em Robot" toys! On Sunday, we'll formally celebrate the big guy's birthday with games and fun all afternoon long!

For those planning to head to the beach this summer, we've got you covered! The first 500 fans in attendance on Tuesday, June 29th and Wednesday, June 30th will receive an over-size beach tote bag from our friends at The Delaware Lottery!

As we move into July, Blue Rocks fans will be treated to an extra post-game fireworks extravaganza on Saturday, July 3rd, presented by The Casino at Delaware Park. This post-game show will be the largest one all season! The Rocks will wrap up the first homestand in July on Sunday the 4th, with the first Independence Day home game since 2009!

For those who love Celery, we've got the weekend for you! The man, the myth, the vegetable will be recognized with his custom bobble on Saturday, July 17th and Sunday, July 18th. This figurine interlocks with Rocky's to complete the "Rock 'em, Stalk 'em" set for 2021! The first 500 fans in attendance on both nights will snag this item, courtesy of Bank of America. We'll wrap up the weekend with our annual 'Celerybration' on July 18th. Fans in attendance should be ready - you never know what that crazy vegetable is going to get into!

We've got a jam-packed August for you as the 'Rocks return home on Tuesday, August 3rd for another six-game series. A wise man once said "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. - Wayne Gretzky - Michael Scott" and we'll be paying tribute to all things "The Office" on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for a special ticket package that includes an exclusive "The Office" themed gift that will NOT be available anywhere else! For those who love their baseball cards, we'll be handing out our 2021 team set to the first 500 fans in attendance on August 3rd and 4th as well.

The first 500 kids in attendance on August 7th and 8th will receive a custom youth t-shirt as they enter the gates, presented by atTAcK addiction.

We're throwing it back a bit on Saturday, August 14th and Sunday, August 15th as we give away a wHIT Counter bobblehead to the first 500 fans on each night, courtesy of ShopRite. This collectible item features legendary Blue Rock and two-time MLB hits leader, Whit Merrifield, and has an adjustable counter in the base so that fans at home can keep track as well!

As the Blue Crew close out the month of August at home, we solemnly swear that we are up to no good on Tuesday, August 24th and Wednesday, August 25th. As fans enter Frawley Stadium, they will be transported into a world of wizardry! Complete with special games, butter beer and more, wizards and witches of all ages are sure to have fun! Fans should stay tuned in the coming weeks for a special ticket package that includes an exclusive "Wizardry" themed gift that will NOT be available anywhere else!

We can't let August come to a close without our annual tribute to Judy Johnson and The Negro League of baseball. Finally recognized as a Major League, this moving tribute will be completed by a commemorative baseball giveaway to the first 500 fans through the gates on August 28th and 29th.

We want to end the season with a bang, so a jam-packed final homestand kicks off on Tuesday, September 7th. No back to school scaries here! The first 500 kids through the gates on Tuesday, September 7th and Wednesday, September 8th will receive a special Back to School giveaway, courtesy of The Delaware Division of Public Health!

We wrap up the 2021 season on Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th with a 2021 Team Poster giveaway to the first 500 fans each game. Sunday will also feature Fan Appreciation Day and we can't wait to thank the best fans in Minor League Baseball! There will be raffles, contests, games and prizes all day long!

Many of the 'Day of the Week' promotions that fans have come to love will be back in 2021.

Tuesdays:

- Bark in the Park, presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies

- Tito's Tuesday: $4 Tito's cocktails from 6:00-7:30 pm

- Truly Tuesday: $3 Truly Hard Seltzers from 6:00-7:30 pm

Wednesdays:

- Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays: $2 Miller Lite cans from 6:00-7:30 pm

Thursdays:

- Beer:30: $3 Dogfish Head cans from 6:00-7:30 pm

Fridays:

- Post-Game Fireworks: Every Friday from June through August

Saturdays:

- Exclusive Giveaways: Saturdays and Sundays feature an exclusive giveaway for the first 500 fans through the gates on each night

Sundays:

- Kids Run the Bases: Kids can stick around after the game to run the bases like their favorite Blue Rocks players

Because of 2021 capacity limitations, tickets will be made available to the public on a monthly basis. All tickets for the Blue Rocks home opener, and all May 2021 home games, will go on sale on Monday, April 19th at 10:00 am. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase in advance once tickets for their desired game are made available.

All game times and promotions are subject to change. The Blue Rocks will continue to work closely with state and local officials throughout the season to ensure the utmost safety for our fans, players and staff. Fans can view the full 2021 schedule here.

