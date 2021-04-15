IronBirds and Presenting Sponsor T-Mobile Will Feature "A League of Their Own" on Friday, April 23rd

The first movie night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in 2021 will be taking place in eight days with a baseball classic, "A League of Their Own".

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees can come hungry as concession stands will be open for guests to purchase their favorite ballpark treats to enjoy during the film. Outside food and beverage will not be permitted.

Tickets are $5 and in short supply. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets and reserve your spot. This will be the first event that fans will have the chance to see and touch the new playing surface at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Seating on the brand new synthetic turf field will be permitted but food and drink on the new surface will not be allowed. Guests are welcome to bring beach towels or blankets to sit on the field or sit socially distanced in the stadium seating.

To verify entry into the ballpark, please bring your print at home ticket emailed to you as a link after purchase. The IronBirds will have an RSVP List of all movie ticket purchasers at the front gates. Masks will be required for this event.

If you have any questions regarding your order, please contact our ticket office at 410-297-9292.

