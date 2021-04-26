2021 Promo Calendar Announced

The Arkansas Travelers revealed the promotions for their 60 game home schedule highlighted by 11 postgame fireworks shows. Many popular promotions return for 2021 including dog days, Faith and Family Night, Clunker Car Night, Pyro in the Park and Diamantes nights.

Each day of the week has its own promotion. Tuesdays are kid's nights with free train rides and $1 ice cream with the exceptions of May 4 (Opening Night) and May 11 which is an 11 am first pitch for school day and senior day. Wednesdays are the dog days of summer featuring $3 GA tickets with your dog and $1 hot dogs at the concession stands. Thirsty Thursdays return with drink specials while every Friday will be capped off with a fireworks show following the game. Saturdays will feature exclusive giveaway items with Military Appreciation and Family Day returning every Sunday.

Some of the individual highlights of the promotional schedule include a calendar giveaway on May 15, a birthday party for Dizzy the Ballpark Pup on May 27, Faith and Family Night on June 19 featuring a postgame concert by Plumb, Clunker Car Night on August 7, a Jake Fraley bobblehead giveaway on August 14 and Pyro in the Park on August 27. The Travelers will also reprise their Copa de la Diversion identity first unveiled in 2019 with the return of the Diamantes de Arkansas. The five Diamantes nights are May 6, May 26, July 6, August 13 and September 4.

Single game tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday, April 27) at 10 AM for all home games. Tickets will be available online at Travs.com. Click below to view the full 2021 Promotional Schedule.

The Travelers have implemented a clear bag policy for the 2021 season. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home.

