RoughRiders Unveil a Jam-Packed May Promotional Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - With baseball's return to Frisco just about a week away, the Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce a massive May promotional schedule.

The home schedule begins with Opening Week presented by Baylor Scott & White on May 4th! This marks the first of two-straight weeks for the RoughRiders at home, where they will host 12 games in 13 days.

On Opening Day, the first 5,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Carpet Tech and everyone will enjoy a postgame fireworks show.

The RoughRiders follow up the opener with their Cinco de Mayo Celebration on May 5th. The night will feature Dos Equis and Corona specials, a live Mariachi band and beautiful festive jerseys.

The first home weekend begins early with the fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday on May 6th and that's followed up by two-straight fireworks nights on May 7th and 8th!

In addition to the Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus on May 8th, we will also Paint the Park Pink for breast cancer awareness. Players will wear pink socks and wristbands and fans are encouraged to wear pink as well!

Upon entry to Riders Field on Mother's Day, May 9th, the first 500 moms will receive a special gift from the Riders! Additionally, a Kendra Scott display will be on hand with items to purchase with 20 percent of the proceeds benefitting the RoughRiders Foundation. Moms can also take their kids out for Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM.

After an off day on May 10th, the second series of the home stand is highlighted by another Thirsty Thursday on May 13th and fireworks on May 14th and 15th.

On May 15th, we will also celebrate Armed Forces Day with special military-themed jerseys as well as current and former members of the armed forces being honored all game long.

The May portion of the home schedule concludes on May 16th with another Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM, capping a month chock-full of family fun!

Single-game tickets are on sale now! For tickets and more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 334-1993.

The Breakdown of May:

-May 4th: Magnet schedule giveaway to first 5,000 fans presented by Carpet Tech and postgame fireworks. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 5th: Cinco de Mayo Celebration featuring drink specials, a Mariachi band and specialty jerseys. Also, Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 6th: Thirsty Thursday with drink specials. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 7th: Fireworks Friday. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 8th: Paint the Park Pink where cancer fighters and survivors will be honored. Also, Sky-Lit Saturdays presented by Lexus. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 9th: Mother's Day Celebration with a special gift to the first 500 moms. Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM. 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 11th: Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 12th: Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 13th: Thirsty Thursday with drink specials. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 14th: Fireworks Friday. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 15th: Armed Forces Day featuring military-themed jerseys and honoring of those currently and formerly serving. Also, Sky-Lit Saturdays presented by Lexus 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 16th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM. 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

Daily Promotions in 2021:

- Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes - Hall of Fame broadcaster, Eric Nadel, has teamed up with the Riders to present some local live music at Riders Field this year. Beginning May 11th, and continuing every Tuesday night throughout the season, we will have a Texas musician performing live from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in The Roadhouse Pavilion next to the Riders Outpost team store. Beer specials in The Roadhouse will include $2 domestic and $3 craft beers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Artists currently scheduled to perform include Remy Reilly, Ryan Berg, Vanessa Peters and Ginny Mac.

-Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company: Relish this: $1 hot dogs every Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company!

-Thirsty Thursday: Weekends start on Thursday with Thirsty Thursday drink specials!

-Fireworks Friday: Celebrate the end of the week by watching fireworks!

-Sky-Lit Saturdays presented by Lexus: Enjoy fireworks after each Saturday game courtesy of Lexus.

-Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM: The kids are taking over on Sundays! Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM are back with a kid-themed day at Riders Field.

The RoughRiders start off the 2021 season at home on May 4th against the Oakland A's affiliated Midland RockHounds. For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

