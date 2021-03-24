2021 Legends Game Canceled

HUNTSVILLE - Due to travel restrictions for the participants, the 2021 Huntsville Hockey Legends game scheduled for April 16th will not be played. The Havoc and the Legends both look forward to having the game return in the 2021-22 season.

The Havoc will still take on the Birmingham Bulls on April 16th at 7:00 pm.

