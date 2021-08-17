2021-22 Hat Tricks Schedule Released

August 17, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks, along with the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have released their schedule for the 2021-2022 regular season.

The Hat Tricks will open the season on Friday, October 29th at home against the Port Huron Prowlers and complete the season on Saturday, April 16th at home against the Delaware Thunder.

The team will play 62 games over the course of 169 days. The campaign includes 31 home games and 31 road games.

The Hat Tricks will begin the season with three straight games at Danbury Arena, two against Port Huron (Oct. 29-30) and one against the Watertown Wolves (Nov. 10).

The first game the Hat Tricks will play against the Binghamton Black Bears, the FPHL's newest franchise, will be November 24th on the road. The first time Binghamton comes to Danbury will be on Saturday, January 15th.

The Hat Tricks will be on the road in Carolina on Black Friday, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Danbury will play its last home game of the 2021 on Thursday, December 23rd against Delaware. The Tricks return to Danbury Arena for their first home game of 2022 on Thursday, January 13th against Watertown.

The Hat Tricks finish the season with five of their last seven games and four of their last five at home.

The Hat Tricks longest homestand is seven games from Friday, December 3rd against Delaware until Thursday, December 23rd, also against the Thunder. The longest road trip of the season will last five games from December 27th through January 2nd.

After the road trip, the Hat Tricks have ten days off before returning to play on January 13th.

Every Hat Tricks home game will be played Thursday through Sunday, with the exception of three contests against Watertown on November 10th, December 8th and April 6th.

The Hat Tricks will be led by new head coach, Dave MacIsaac for the new campaign. His debut behind the bench will be at home for Opening Night against the Port Huron Prowlers.

Season tickets are now available for the 2021-2022 Hat Tricks season. The cost of a full season-ticket package is $295. For any ticket inquiries, contact Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

Individual game tickets will go on-sale in the next few weeks at a to-be-announced date.

For any other information or media inquiries, contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2021

2021-22 Hat Tricks Schedule Released - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.