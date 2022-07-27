2021-22 All-Rookie Carson Rose Returns to Birmingham

The Birmingham Bulls are excited to announce Carson Rose as their second signing of the 2022-2023 SPHL season. The Surrey, BC, Canada native returns to Birmingham for his second season in the red and black. Rose was second among rookies with 24 goals and led the Bulls in points with 41, putting him in 6th among all rookies in total points. The fantastic rookie season earned Rose a spot on the SPHL All-Rookie team, and from his head coach Craig Simchuk. "He is a huge part of our offense. We really hope and look forward to seeing him continue to grow as a player", noted Simchuk.

Simchuk is looking forward to seeing Rose take a step to the next level in his second year.

"He's got tremendous skill, an amazing shot, and deceptive speed. We are expecting big things from him and we're really glad to see him back in Birmingham."

Birmingham will play their home season opener on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears. Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

