Dawgs Add Bersani to Training Camp Roster

The Rail Yard Dawgs have signed Hunter Bersani to the Dawgs 2022-2023 training camp roster.

Bersani enjoyed his first full rookie season last year with the Columbus River Dragons after tallying one goal and one assist in a brief two-game stint with Columbus in the 2020-2021 campaign. Last season, the Buffalo, New York native notched 16 goals and 37 assists in 53 regular season games for the River Dragons, then added five additional points in five postseason games for Columbus. Prior to his professional career, Bersani played in the NA3HL and EHL primarily, recording 44 goals and 73 assists over 92 games in the NA3HL with the Texas Junior Brahmas from 2016-2018. The six-foot-two forward also put up 19 goals and 29 assists in 43 games for the EHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights in the 2018-2019 season.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is set for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drops against Fayetteville at 7:05 P.M. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

