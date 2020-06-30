2020 Thunder Season Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Trenton Thunder presented by NJM, has announced in conjunction with MLB that our 2020 season has been canceled.

"We are disappointed to share with our fans and partners that the 2020 season has been canceled due to COVID-19," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "Our staff is already making exciting plans for your Trenton Thunder baseball to return Bigger, Better and Safer than ever in April 2021. We look forward to hosting all the smiles at the newly upgraded ARM & HAMMER Park, home of the best entertainment in the region in a very safe environment. Our entire Thunder family of fans and sponsors will be a part of the Great Comeback of your Trenton Thunder when we celebrate together the 2021 season on the banks of the Delaware River."

The Thunder will continue our bat dog tradition in 2021 with Rookie and Dash. A must see for all fans will be the big day Dash retrieves his first bat! The "Home of the Four Day Weekend" will return for the 2021 season with Thursday Night Fireworks, Thirsty Thursday, Case's Pork Roll Fridays, Saturday Night Fireworks and Kids' Sundays. Re-imagined on-field promotions will be introduced during the season and the new Thummers Parade will take place after each first inning with Boomer and his newly added Thunder mascot friends marching throughout the ballpark with fans free to join in the fun.

Fun filled giveaways will continue in 2021 at ARM & HAMMER Park. You will want to plan your summer for the return of the Thunder Firework Spectacular shows along with many new giveaways.

Delicious Hot Dogs and Pork Roll will be the staple at the ballpark and fans will continue to enjoy Chickie's & Pete's Crab Fries as well as other new and improved food choices. We are planning some new desserts that are already added to the menu. Fans (21 and over) will be able to grab an ice cold beer from one of 55 different taps located on the concourse at ARM & HAMMER Park and all fans will enjoy our new zone called The District filled with games, Hi-Tops, and more craft beer selections.

Any fan holding individual tickets for the 2020 season can exchange their tickets for any game during the 2021 season based upon availability. Trenton Thunder Makes Members and Groups will earn a credit for the 2021 season off the tickets purchased from the 2020 season. Any ticket holder can request a credit by filling out the form here. If you have questions or would like to request additional information about tickets, please email [email protected]

We want to thank everyone for their support and patience during this time period. For general inquiries, please email [email protected] or reach out to the Trenton Thunder Front Office at 609-394-3300.

