2020 Sea Dogs Tickets Go on Sale November 2nd

October 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Single game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs' 2020 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM at the Hadlock Field ticket office. Phone & internet orders will begin at 12:00 Noon.

For every $55.00 fans spend on tickets (gift cards not included) at the Hadlock Field ticket office on Saturday, November 2nd, they will receive a special edition Michael Chavis raking bobblehead, while supplies last. For fans ordering tickets on the phone or online, for every $65.00 you spend on tickets on November 2nd will get you a Michael Chavis bobblehead, while supplies last!

The first day of ticket sales includes numerous activities at Hadlock Field including the annual Hadlock Field Yard Sale, Swing for Season Tickets, an appearance by Slugger, souvenir store discount (with ticket purchase), and free coffee and donuts.

The annual Hadlock Field Yard Sale features autographed baseballs, merchandise, stadium signage, and much more.

Fans will be allowed to take five batting practice swings from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Any fan that hits a home run will win a pair of 2020 season tickets. This event is dependent upon weather and field conditions.

All fans who purchase tickets on November 2nd at the Hadlock Field Ticket Office will receive a 20% off coupon for the Sea Dogs Souvenir Store good for Saturday only.

Starting at noon tickets can be purchased by phone at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com.

Ticket prices remain the same. Advance ticket prices are $11.00 for Box seat tickets for adults, while seniors (62+) and children (16 and under) can have a Box seat for $10.00. Other seating options include Reserved seating, available at $10.00 for adults and $9.00 for kids and seniors. General Admission seats can be obtained at the economical price of $9.00 for adults and $6.00 for kids and seniors. Group rates are available for groups of 20 or more.

The 2020 schedule once again promises to be filled with many fun and exciting promotions. Five fireworks shows are scheduled; May 22nd, June 18th, July 3rd, July 24th, and August 22nd. The fan favorite "Field of Dreams" promotion will take place on Sunday, September 6th. Bobblehead giveaways, theme nights, celebrity appearances, traveling acts, and other promotional dates will be added throughout the off-season.

Season Tickets for the 2020 season are currently on sale. Season Tickets range in price from $355.00 to $497.00 per seat and are available either on an annual basis or a three-year commitment. A number of 5, 10, and 20 Game Ticket Packages are also available. The Sea Dogs are currently taking reservations for Skyboxes, Picnics, Birthday Parties, and other group outings.

The Ticket Office will be open 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 2nd. After November 2nd, ticket office hours will be Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Saturday hours will be added starting November 30th to accommodate holiday shoppers.

The 2020 season will be the Sea Dogs' 27th and 18th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Sea Dogs open the 2020 season on the road in Hartford, CT on Thursday, April 9th. The home opener is set for Thursday, April 16th at 6:00 PM against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees). Book your nine-inning vacation!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.