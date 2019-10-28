Yard Goats Win Top Community Award from Minor League Baseball

October 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has won the top community award from Minor League Baseball in 2019, the John Henry Moss Community Service Award. The award is given to the club which demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support and leadership. The Yard Goats were selected from a field of 160 minor league clubs across America and are the youngest franchise ever to win the award in just their third season at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The John Henry Moss Award will be presented by Minor League Baseball in December at the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, California.

"When we were creating the Hartford Yard Goats brand, we spent a great deal of time talking about the kind of organization we wanted to be," Yard Goats team owner Josh Solomon said. "We wanted our actions and our commitment to community to be so demonstrative that people associated us as much with our philanthropy as our baseball. Our community programs are vital to the Yard Goats organization, and we feel that it is our job to welcome in our neighbors and connect them with professionals who offer training, career, and higher education opportunities so they can reach their goals."

The Yard Goats established the "Aetna Community Center" at Dunkin' Donuts Park as a base for several youth community programs sponsored by the Yard Goats. These programs include the Young Ambassadors Program, Youth Performing Arts Program, Youth Culinary Arts Program, Fitness Program, and Dance Team.

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Yard Goats season tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.