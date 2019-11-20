2020 Rochester Honkers Schedule Released

ROCHESTER, MN - The Rochester Honkers have announced the release of the 2020 schedule, marking the 27th season of Honkers Baseball.

The Home Opener for The Honkers will be on Tuesday May 26th against The St. Cloud Rox, with first pitch being thrown at 6:35

Home games Monday-Thursday will begin at 6:35, Friday games at 7:05, Saturday at 6:05, and Sunday games at 1:05. This season will feature three day games on June 2nd, June 17th (Double Header) , and July 8th with all three games kicking off at 12:05.

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 30 with the second half beginning the following day. The League will continue with last year's same playoff format. First and second half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains division will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place for its eighth year on August 4, 2020. The Northwoods League All-star Game will take place on July 21. The locations of the Major League Dreams Showcase and the All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

2020 Flex plans are available now!

