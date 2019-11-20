Bombers Change Start Times for Families

November 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





Battle Creek, MI - The Northwoods League has released its complete schedule for the 2020 season. Each team will once again play 72 games, with the season kicking off with Opening Day on Tuesday, May 26th. The Bombers complete schedule can be found here.

With this schedule release, the Bombers are excited to announce a change to the majority of game start times. With the exception of Sunday's, Bombers games will now begin at 6:35pm.

"Our fans lives are getting busier and busier. We heard feedback that families were having to leave games early to avoid keeping kids out too late. We believe this change will allow families to stay for the entire game while also getting them home at a decent hour" said Bombers General Manager Tyler Shore.

The Bombers open the season against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, who are the defending Northwoods League Champions. Fans are encouraged to purchase the team's Advia 5-Game Ticket plan, which includes exclusive perks and events year round, as well as tickets to five games with all-inclusive food and soda. These ticket packages are available now by calling the Bombers front office at 269-962-0735.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.