Larks 2020 Schedule Released

November 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





BISMARCK, ND - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule for the 2020 season. The schedule features 22 teams, each playing 72 regular season games.

The Larks open up their season with a home game on Tuesday, May 26 against the Duluth Huskies at 7:35 p.m. The Larks will continue to be in the Great Plains West Division, along with Mankato Rochester, St. Cloud, and Wilmar. To reach the playoffs, the Larks would need to win the first or second half in the Great Plains West Division. The Larks regular season ends Sunday, August 9 with another home game against Duluth.

New in 2020, the Larks will play the Thunder Bay Bordercats and the Waterloo Bucks. The Larks will also begin weekday home games at 6:35pm, a half hour earlier than the first three years, to better accommodate fan's schedules. All Sunday games will also be played at 4:05 p.m., excluding the final game of the season which is league mandated to be played at 1:05 p.m. for travel purposes.

"Getting our schedule feels like unwrapping a Christmas gift," said John Bollinger, general manager of the Larks. "Now we can officially begin to plan our 2020 entertainment, help our groups and fans get the best ticket packages and dates for their summer schedules and ultimately create the best fan experience possible by selling out every home game."

Today, the only way to guarantee box seats for the 2020 season is to purchase a Scheels 7 Game Pack. Scheels 7 Pack Game Pack plan dates will be announced shortly. In 2019, the Larks sold out of Scheels 7 Game Packs, and sold 97 percent of their total home game tickets.

The Scheels 7 Game Pack gives fans the best value on 2020 tickets by including free food, drinks and gifts. The seven tickets can be all used during a single game or spread out over multiple games. Each new Scheels 7 Game Pack sold before Christmas also includes a free Larks jersey to wrap under the tree.

The Larks play home games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Home of Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field. To view the complete schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.larksbaseball.com.

