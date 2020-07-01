2020 Florida State League Season Cancelled

July 1, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - In accordance with the news from Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB), the 2020 Championship season will not be played across MiLB for the first time since its founding in 1901, which officially cancels the 2020 St. Lucie Mets season.

"We understand and support this decision given the public health concerns around playing games in 2020," Traer Van Allen, St. Lucie Mets General Manager, said. "Like all of our fans, we were looking forward to the 2020 season and showcasing the wonderful renovations at Clover Park. We appreciate the support from our fans during this pandemic and look forward to further communicating with them as we work towards returning in 2021."

To that end, the St. Lucie Mets announce official policies on tickets purchased for the 2020 season. Individual ticket buyers should email [email protected] for information on how to obtain a refund. Season ticket holders, flex pack holders, Silver Slugger members and Kids Club members will be contacted individually by a Mets representative to discuss refund and credit options.

A FAQ link will become available on stluciemets.com in the coming days for more details.

