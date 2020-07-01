Minor League Baseball Canceled for 2020

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Minor League Baseball recently officially canceled the 2020 season, please see below for a message from our GM and the statement from MiLB:

Threshers Nation,

An official announcement was recently made regarding the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season. Although we anticipated this day, we are still saddened to officially close the book on the season.

Our staff worked tirelessly to prepare a season packed with incredible entertainment, value and community initiatives. We have salvaged some of these efforts through on-line campaigns and hope to reschedule the others next season including the fantastic giveaways.

If you had tickets for future individual games or group outings, we can assist you with converting them to either a 2021 credit or refund. Please email [emailÂ protected] for assistance with individual game purchases or reach out to your Threshers group representative for options.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented situation and look forward to seeing you back at the ballpark!

Sincerely,

Jason Adams

Threshers General Manager

