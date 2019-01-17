2019 Promotional Schedule Released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As the Fort Wayne TinCaps gear up for Opening Night 2019 at Parkview Field on Thursday, April 4, fans now can look forward to the team's promotional schedule, which was unveiled Thursday.

The TinCaps once again will be leading the way in Minor League Baseball with 30 Postgame Fireworks Nights. The team also will continue its tradition of bringing in national entertainers and putting on elaborate theme nights. New for 2019, the TinCaps will have multiple dates for fan-favorite Star Wars Nights, Princess Nights, and Superhero Nights, as well as first-time promotions like The Office Night. See below for the full promotional schedule.

Tickets to individual games for the 2019 season go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 13 (8 a.m.) at Parkview Field, TinCapsTickets.com, and by calling 260-482-6400. Fans who purchase their tickets at the ballpark between 8-10 a.m. that morning will be treated to a free breakfast buffet. Season tickets, group outings, and drink-tasting events are already on sale.

"Promotions are the lifeblood of our success," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We try to make sure each of our 70 regular season home games is fresh, new, and different, while remaining committed to family-friendly fun. That said, we're excited to be offering fans multiple dates for some of our most popular theme nights that often sell out in Star Wars, Princess, and Superhero Nights."

In 2018, the TinCaps were recognized by the Midwest League for their marketing efforts and were a finalist for Minor League Baseball's Larry MacPhail Promotional Award. Fort Wayne has been nominated by the Midwest League for this national award six times over the past 16 years, including four out of 10 years at Parkview Field.

On top of that, through their first decade at Parkview Field, the TinCaps have earned Minor League Baseball's highest honors for overall organizational success, community service, sustained excellence, and more. Parkview Field has been routinely rated the No. 1 Minor League Baseball Ballpark Experience in the country, too.

Fort Wayne's MLB parent club, the San Diego Padres, recently announced the TinCaps' 2018 coaching staff will return this year. The team's Opening Night roster will be set at the end of spring training in March, and, with the Padres having the top-rated farm system in baseball, figures to be stacked with some of the sport's best prospects.

The TinCaps' 70-game regular season home schedule runs through Labor Day (Sept. 2). Along the way, the team is home on the Fourth of July, Father's Day, and during the Three Rivers Festival. Click here for the full schedule of game dates and times.

2019 TinCaps Theme Nights

* 90s Night (Friday, April 5)

* Animation Celebration (Friday, April 19)

* Country Night (Friday, May 3)

* Star Wars Night (Saturday, May 4)*

* Superhero Night (Friday, May 17)*

* FRIENDS Night (Thursday, May 23)*

* Princess Night (Friday, May 31)*

* Pro Wrestling Night - Special Guest: Road Warrior Animal (Friday, June 14)*

* Turn the Park Pink presented by Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (Saturday, June 15)*

* The Office Night (Friday, June 28)*

* Christmas in July (Friday, July 19)*

* Princess Night (Monday, July 29)*

* Superhero Night (Monday, Aug. 5)*

* Harry Potter Night (Friday, Aug. 9)*

* Military Appreciation Night presented by OmniSource & Steel Dynamics (Monday, Aug. 19)

* Fan's Choice Night (Friday, Aug. 30)*

*Postgame Fireworks

2019 TinCaps National Entertainment Acts

* Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (Saturday, May 18)*

* BirdZerk! (Saturday, June 1 & Saturday, Aug. 17)*

* QuickChange (Saturday, June 15 & Saturday, July 27)*

* Russian Bar Trio (Saturday, June 29)*

* ZOOperstars! (Saturday, Aug. 3)*

* Daniel D., Contemporary Violinist (Saturday, Aug. 31)*

*Postgame Fireworks

2019 TinCaps Jake the Diamond Dog Appearances (presented by Waynedale Grooming)

* Thursday, July 4*

* Saturday, July 20*

* Sunday, Sept. 1*

*Postgame Fireworks

2019 TinCaps Bark in the Park Days

* Saturday, April 20, presented by Law's Country Kennel

* Sunday, Aug. 18, presented by DOG GUARD of NE Indiana

2019 TinCaps Scout Nights

* Girl Scouts Overnight (Friday, May 31)*

* Boy Scouts Overnights (Friday, May 17 & Friday, June 14)*

*Postgame Fireworks

2019 TinCaps Tasting Events (Click Links to Register)

* Wine Tasting (Friday, April 19)

* Beer Tasting - Lincoln Financial Event Center & ONE Treetops (Friday, May 3)

* Margarita Tasting (Sunday, May 5)

* Martini Tasting - Women's Night Out (Tuesday, June 4)

* Beer Tasting-The Summit presented by Tuthill (Sunday, June 30)

* Bourbon Tasting (Wednesday, July 17)

* Wine Tasting - Women's Night Out (Wednesday, Aug. 7)

2019 TinCaps Notable Dates

* Opening Night (Thursday, April 4)*

* Catholic Night (Saturday, May 18)*

* Father's Day (Sunday, June 16)

* Splash Day presented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Wednesday, June 26)

* Independence Day (Thursday, July 4)*

* Lutheran Night (Monday, July 22)*

* Three Rivers Festival Finale (Saturday, July 20)*

* Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2)

*Postgame Fireworks

2019 TinCaps Weekly Staples

* Sundays: Postgame Autographs presented by Subway

* Mondays: US Foods Family Feast Nights ($1 food deals)

* Thursdays: Thirsty Thursdays(tm) presented by Rudy's Shop ($1 beer & other drink specials)

* Fridays: Theme Nights

* Saturdays: National Entertainment Acts

* All Games: Run the Bases presented by Trine University Fort Wayne

2019 TinCaps Fireworks Dates (30 Total)

* Thursday, April 4

* Saturday, May 4

* Friday, May 17

* Saturday, May 18 presented by Quality Dining

* Thursday, May 23

* Friday, May 31

* Saturday, June 1

* Thursday, June 6

* Friday, June 14

* Saturday, June 15

* Thursday, June 27

* Friday, June 28

* Saturday, June 29

* Thursday, July 4 presented by the City of Fort Wayne

* Friday, July 5

* Thursday, July 18

* Friday, July 19

* Saturday, July 20 presented by the Three Rivers Festival

* Monday, July 22 presented by Lutheran Services

* Saturday, July 27 presented by Basement Doctor

* Monday, July 29

* Saturday, Aug. 3

* Monday, Aug. 5

* Thursday, Aug. 8

* Friday, Aug. 9

* Saturday, Aug. 17

* Thursday, Aug. 29

* Friday, Aug. 30

* Saturday, Aug. 31

* Sunday, Sept. 1

Note: All dates and events are subject to change.

A corresponding graphic is attached with the release.

