PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have announced their giveaways for the 2019 season in the third installment of the promotional schedule release. The first two phases were announced last week with six bobblehead giveaways and 22 fireworks nights.

There will be six days of kids giveaways for the 2019 season, starting with Friday, June 7 when the first 1000 kids 12 and under get a Chiefs Fortnite youth t-shirt. The first 500 kids 12 and under on both Princess Day June 9 and Princess/Pirate Night July 14 get a tiara and/or a wand. On Sunday June 16, the first 500 kids 12 and under get a CAT mini-bat courtesy of Caterpillar. The first 500 kids 12 and under get a Homer toothbrush holder on both Sunday, June 23 and Sunday, August 11.

"Combined with the bobbleheads announced last week, this giveaway schedule includes items for every segment of our fan base and we think fans will be really excited about the giveaways," said Stephen Brown, the Chiefs Marketing and Game Presentation Manager. "We have multiple giveaways and promotions that the organization has never done before plus some that have proved very popular over time and this year we've added a new twist to some of those to freshen up the schedule."

On Armed Forces Day Saturday, May 18, the first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Chiefs camo hat courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods. The Chiefs will celebrate the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday, June 14 and the first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Peoria Chiefs soccer scarf. The next night, June 15, the first 1000 fans 13 and over get an adult Star Wars themed Chiefs t-shirt. The first 1000 fans 13 and over on Saturday, June 22 get an adult Chiefs red alternate replica jersey presented by Hardee's. As requested by many fans on social media, the Chiefs are bring back the bucket hat giveaway for the first time in more than a decade and the first 1000 fans 13 and over get a bucket hat on Saturday, July 13.

There will be two Distillers themed giveaways in the 2019 season. First up is a Battle for the Barrel shot glass on Saturday May 4 as the Chiefs become the Distillers and take on Bowling Green and the first 1000 fans 21 and over get the specialty drinkware. When the Chiefs switch to the Distillers again on July 12, the first 1000 fans 21 and over get a Distillers logoed Mason Jar.

As has become tradition, magnet schedules will be given away at the beginning and end of the season. The first 2500 fans 13 and over on Opening Day, April 4 will get a 2019 Magnet Schedule. Then on Fan Appreciation Night, Friday, August 30, the first 2500 fans 13 and over get a 2020 Magnet Schedule.

Last week the organization announced bobblehead giveaways and earlier this week 22 fireworks nights were announced and information is available on the team website at HYPERLINK "http://www.peoriachiefs.com" www.peoriachiefs.com. Additional promotions, theme nights and specialty jerseys won by players and auctioned to fans will be announced later in the off-season.

Season ticket packages and group tickets for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. The 2019 season kicks off April 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with the home opener against the Beloit Snappers set for Saturday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. Individual game tickets will go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m.

