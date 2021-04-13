2019 Atlantic League Champion and All-Star L.J. Mazzilli Returns

April 13, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder L.J. Mazzilli. The 2019 Atlantic League champion and All-Star returns for his second season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball.

"L.J. did an outstanding job for us during our run to the Atlantic League championship," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is a terrific hitter and can play in both the outfield and infield. We are excited to welcome him back to Long Island."

Mazzilli joined the Ducks in May of 2019 and played in 122 games, good for second-most on the team. He led the Flock in hits (135), RBIs (74), runs scored (66), total bases (200), doubles (26) and at bats (460) while finishing second in batting average (.293). For his efforts, he was selected to play in the Atlantic League All-Star Game and recorded both a single and a walk in the game. The Connecticut native was also exceptional in the postseason, leading the Ducks in batting (.400), hits (12), total bases (17) and on-base percentage (.457) en route to winning the league title. He reached base safely in all eight games he played, earning at least one hit in seven of them and multiple hits in four contests.

The 30-year-old spent parts of six seasons (2013-18) in the New York Mets organization to begin his career, reaching as high as Triple-A Las Vegas. He also played with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the New York Yankees organization in 2018. In those six seasons, the University of Connecticut alum hit .265 with 33 home runs, 247 RBIs, 287 runs, 120 doubles, 15 triples and 41 stolen bases in 607 games. He was chosen as a Mid-Season All-Star in the New York-Penn League (2013) and South Atlantic League (2014). The son of 14-year MLB veteran Lee Mazzilli, L.J. was originally selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2021

2019 Atlantic League Champion and All-Star L.J. Mazzilli Returns - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.