High Point Hushpuppies to Play at Truist Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Hushpuppies, a collegiate summer baseball team and a member of the Old North State League, will call Truist Point home this season.

The Old North State League is in its third year of operation and features players from colleges and universities across the nation. The league includes 12 teams, all located in North Carolina, and will play a 30-game schedule. Regular season play starts the first week of June and the playoffs begin the final week of July. The championship game is slated for July 31.

"We are pleased to welcome the Old North State League back to Truist Point in 2021," said Rockers Team President Pete Fisch. "The Hushpuppies will certainly add to the exciting baseball landscape at the ballpark and in Downtown High Point."

The Hushpuppies were the Guilford Lumberkings in 2020 and played their home games at Wesleyan Christian High School where they won the league championship. Managed by Brandon Nelson, the assistant baseball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the Hushpuppies will play 15 games at Truist Point this summer. Their home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8.

"Truist Point is the nicest minor league park in the state of North Carolina," said Old North State League Director of Baseball Operations Alec Allred. "Having our teams play at Truist Point is a big advantage when you look around the college baseball summer circuit."

The Hushpuppies will play five doubleheaders at Truist Point and five single games.

Despite the newness of the league, a number of Old North State League alums have already moved onto professional baseball, signing with both affiliated and independent league clubs.

"Truist Point is without a doubt the nicest college summer baseball park in the country," said Allred. "This gives our players the opportunity to play in a stadium that one day they hope to play in every day."

