2019 Arkansas Travelers Hot Stove Tuesday, January 29th

January 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Join us at the Robinson Center Tuesday, January 29th to kick off our season with the annual Hot Stove event! This years guest speakers are the Travs newly appointed manager for 2019, Mitch Canham and "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis.

Advance ticket sales only, no tickets available at the door. Tickets to this event are $25 each and can be reserved by calling the Travs office at 501-664-1555 or by emailing sophie@travs.com. There is limited seating available so please reserve your spot ASAP.

The Banquet will be held at the Robinson Center, 426 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72203, in the Dr. William Grant Still Ballroom B & C.

Please RSVP by Monday, January 21st.

