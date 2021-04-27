2015 National League Champion Sean Gilmartin Joins Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher with Major League experience Sean Gilmartin. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 11th in professional baseball.

"Sean is eager to help the Ducks win as well as return to the Major League level," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to welcoming him to Long Island and providing him with the best opportunity to be successful."

Gilmartin spent six seasons in the Major Leagues, including three with the New York Mets (2015-17), two with the Baltimore Orioles (2018-19) and one with the Tampa Bay Rays (2020). In 81 games (three starts), he has compiled a 4-5 record with a 4.34 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 112 innings of work. The California native turned in his best season during his rookie campaign for the 2015 National League champion Mets. In 50 appearances (one start), he went 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 54 strikeouts to 18 walks over 57.1 innings. The southpaw also retired both batters he faced during his lone postseason appearance, coming in Game Two of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals.

The 30-year-old has also spent time in the Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals organizations. He was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star as well as a Southern League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2012. The Florida State University alum compiled a 3.54 ERA, three complete games and 86 strikeouts in 119.1 innings over 20 starts that season with Mississippi (AA, Braves). In 183 minor league games (123 starts), he is 41-42 with a 4.37 ERA, four complete games, one save and 615 strikeouts over 720.1 innings pitched. Gilmartin was selected by the Braves in the first round (28th overall) of the 2011 amateur draft.

"I am beyond excited to get back on the field and compete this year," said Gilmartin. "I am thankful for the opportunity to play for a great organization like the Ducks. Obviously, the goal of any ballplayer is to win a championship. I know the Ducks won back in 2019, and the goal this year isn't any different."

