High Point Rockers Add Veteran Pitchers for 2021 Season

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have added two veteran pitchers to their roster for the upcoming 2021 season. Lefty Chris Nunn and righty Huascar Brazoban will join the club when the Rockers open preseason training camp on May 19 at Truist Point.

Nunn, 30, is a lefthander who has primarily pitched out of the bullpen during his professional career. He has amassed a 25-7 career minor league record with a 4.35 ERA and 13 saves. Nunn has fanned 354 batters in 308.1 innings and posted a career-high eight wins with Fort Wayne, Ind. of the Midwest League in 2013. A native of Memphis, Tenn., Nunn pitched at Lipscomb University in Nashville and became an All-Star with Eugene, Oregon of the Northwest League in 2012 when he went 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA. He went to spring training with the Atlanta Braves in 2020.

"Chris is a lefthanded pitcher who has been successful out of the bullpen, he's been successful as a starter," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "He throws 92 to 95, everything's sharp and he's feeling really good. He's throwing free and easy. We are looking forward to giving him the opportunity to make the rotation."

Brazoban, 31, is a righthanded reliever from Villa Mella, Dominican Republic, who owns an 8-11 record with 11 saves in professional baseball. He spent four seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization and reached the AA level with Hartford, Ct. in the Eastern League in 2017. He has pitched in the Venezuelan and Mexican Winter Leagues and was with Atlantic League member Lancaster in 2018 when he went 2-4 with a 1.99 ERA and four saves.

"When Huascar commands the strike zone, he is as good as they get," said Keefe. "When he's able to stay in that zone, he's arguably unhittable at times."

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

