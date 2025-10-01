2015 MLS Cup Champion Portland Timbers Set to be Inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame

Published on October 1, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The 2015 MLS Cup Champion Portland Timbers are set to be inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, Sport Oregon announced. The induction ceremony will take place at the Oregon Sports Awards ceremony on Thursday, November 6.

In 2015, the Portland Timbers captured their first-ever MLS Cup championship, just five years after joining Major League Soccer. With goals from club legends Diego Valeri and Rodney Wallace, the Timbers defeated Columbus Crew SC 2-1 in a dramatic final held at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on December 6. This victory marked Portland's first major men's professional sports title since the Trail Blazers' NBA championship in 1977.

The 2025 Hall of Fame Class features distinguished athletes and contributors, including Distance Running Olympic Medalist Galen Rupp, Wheelchair Basketball Paralympic Medalist Susie Grimes, Three-time NCAA Basketball National Champion Laurie Milligan, and the MLS Cup Champions 2015 Portland Timbers. This class also features Jerry Allen, sports broadcasting legend and longtime voice of the Oregon Ducks, as the recipient of the Bill Schonely Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets for the Oregon Sports Awards are available now and can be purchased at sportoregon.org. The event takes place on Thursday, November 6 at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, with a reception beginning at 6:00 p.m. featuring beverages and a red-carpet experience. The awards presentation will begin at 7 p.m.







