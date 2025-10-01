Chattanooga FC Match at Atlanta United 2 Rescheduled

Published on October 1, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - MLS NEXT Pro today announced Chattanooga FC's away match against Atlanta United 2, initially played on Wednesday, Sept. 24, has been rescheduled. The match was abandoned in the 71st minute due to inclement weather with CFC leading 1-0 thanks to a superb, first-half strike by Daniel Mangarov.

The game will be resumed Thursday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET in a closed-door match at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta United Training Ground.

The match will be broadcast on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The club will conclude its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule at Finley Stadium on Sunday, October 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET against Atlanta United 2 once more. The club will be hosting a Soktoberfest themed match, presented by VfL Wolfsburg. Tickets are on sale now.







