20 AquaSox Alumni Named to World Baseball Classic Rosters

February 23, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







The 2023 World Baseball Classic will feature 20 former Everett AquaSox players (including four players who played for the team in 2022), representing eight of the 20 teams participating in the tournament that begins on March 7.

Complete list of AquaSox Alumni on WBC rosters:

AUSTRALIA

Blake Townsend (Pitcher - 2021, 2022)

CANADA

Matt Brash (Pitcher - 2021)

Abraham Toro (Infield - 2022)

Tyler O'Neill (Outfielder - 2014)

Ben Onyshko (Pitcher - 2018, 2021)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Diego Castillo (Pitcher - 2022)

Enyel De Los Santos (Pitcher - 2015)

Ketel Marte (Infielder - 2012, 2016)

Robinson Cano (Infielder 2018)

Julio Rodriguez (Outfield - 2021)

ISRAEL

Jake Miednik (Pitcher - 2022)

ITALY

Matt Festa (Pitcher - 2016, 2021)

Vinny Nittoli (Pitcher - 2014)

NETHERLANDS

Franklin Van Gurp (Pitcher - 2021)

Lars Huijer (Pitcher - 2013)

NICARAGUA

Erasmo Ramirez (Pitcher - 2013)

JC Ramirez (Pitcher - 2007)

Dwight Britton (Outfield - 2010)

Jose Caballero (Infield - 2021)

PUERTO RICO

Emilio Pagan (Pitcher - 2013)

The 2023 WBC begins on March 8. The 20 teams are divided into four pools. The first round will be played at four different sites: Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo (Japan), and Taichung (Taiwan). From there, quarterfinals will be hosted in Miami and Tokyo, with the semifinals and championship in Miami, culminating on March 21.

This is the fifth installment of the WBC, and the first since 2017 (since the 2021 edition was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic). USA Baseball won the last tournament, while Japan was victorious the first two times (2006, '09) and the Dominican Republic earned the other title (2013).

