Spokane Indians Youth Baseball Spring Registration Is Now Open
February 23, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release
As a pillar of the community since 1903, the Spokane Indians remain committed to supporting baseball and softball at a grassroots level in the Inland Northwest. Youth sports teach the importance of teamwork, discipline, resiliency, respect, compassion, and character, while creating lifelong memories and friendships.
We are proud of our continued partnership with Spokane Indians Youth Baseball & Softball in support of our local youth and pleased to announce that registration is now open for the spring season.
Details about registration for the upcoming season can be found below, at the Spokane Indians Youth Baseball website, or by calling (509) 321-1999.
2023 Spring 10u - 14u Rec Softball
AGES 8 - 14 as of 12/31/2022
Practices start the week of April 10th
Sunday Game & Picture Day: April 23rd
SEASON DATES: APRIL 10th - MAY 25th
2023 Spring 10u - 12u Rec Baseball
AGES 8-12 as of 04/30/2023
Practices start the week April 10th
Sunday Game & Picture Day: April 23rd
Season Dates: April 10th - May 25th
2023 Spring Softball - 8u Coach Pitch
AGES 6-8 as of 12/31/2022
SEASON DATES: April 10th - May 25th
Practices start the week of April 10th
Opening Day & Picture Day Saturday April 22nd - Venue TBD
Games start the week of April 24th
2023 Spring 6u - 8u Baseball
AGES 4-8 as of 04/30/2023
SEASON DATES: April 10th - May 25th
Practices start the week of April 10th
Opening Day & Picture Day Saturday April 22nd - Venue TBD
Games start the week of April 24th
If you have any questions or need more info about registration, please email info@siyb.org or call (509) 321-1999.
