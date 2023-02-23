Spokane Indians Youth Baseball Spring Registration Is Now Open

As a pillar of the community since 1903, the Spokane Indians remain committed to supporting baseball and softball at a grassroots level in the Inland Northwest. Youth sports teach the importance of teamwork, discipline, resiliency, respect, compassion, and character, while creating lifelong memories and friendships.

We are proud of our continued partnership with Spokane Indians Youth Baseball & Softball in support of our local youth and pleased to announce that registration is now open for the spring season.

Details about registration for the upcoming season can be found below, at the Spokane Indians Youth Baseball website, or by calling (509) 321-1999.

2023 Spring 10u - 14u Rec Softball

AGES 8 - 14 as of 12/31/2022

Practices start the week of April 10th

Sunday Game & Picture Day: April 23rd

SEASON DATES: APRIL 10th - MAY 25th

2023 Spring 10u - 12u Rec Baseball

AGES 8-12 as of 04/30/2023

Practices start the week April 10th

Sunday Game & Picture Day: April 23rd

Season Dates: April 10th - May 25th

2023 Spring Softball - 8u Coach Pitch

AGES 6-8 as of 12/31/2022

SEASON DATES: April 10th - May 25th

Practices start the week of April 10th

Opening Day & Picture Day Saturday April 22nd - Venue TBD

Games start the week of April 24th

2023 Spring 6u - 8u Baseball

AGES 4-8 as of 04/30/2023

SEASON DATES: April 10th - May 25th

Practices start the week of April 10th

Opening Day & Picture Day Saturday April 22nd - Venue TBD

Games start the week of April 24th

If you have any questions or need more info about registration, please email info@siyb.org or call (509) 321-1999.

