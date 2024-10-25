16 Teams. One Champion: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 25, 2024
- Carry Momentum into Playoffs: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Kick off Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign on the Road against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2024 Award Winners - Chicago Fire FC
- Seattle Celebrates Sounders FC's Relentless Spirit as the Club Prepares to Host Houston in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Seattle Sounders FC
- Concacaf Confirms Details for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Austin FC Announces Nico Estévez as Club's New Head Coach - Austin FC
- D.C. United Announces 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions - D.C. United
- Samuel Piette and Josef Martínez Win 2024 Club End-Of-Season Honours - Club de Foot Montreal
- Keys to the Match: Familiar Foe - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.