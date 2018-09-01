13 Hits from Champions Offense Leads to Decisive Win over Rockland

OTTAWA - The fireworks came early at RCGT Park Saturday night. The Ottawa Champions put up 13 hits and as many runs in a blowout win over the Rockland Boulders. They won 13-3, guaranteeing at least a series split with the Boulders in the final series of Ottawa's season.

"Any time you can get that many hits, you know the offence is going," said Champions hitting coach Sebastien Boucher said after the game. "Everyone was on, everyone contributed."

After his walk-off hit yesterday, OF Steve Brown led the charge offensively in the second game of the series. He had three RBI, all coming on separate singles. He also walked once.

RHP Jordan Kurokawa got the nod on the mound and padded his league leads with another solid outing. He allowed just two earned runs in his start, pitching five strong innings.

The win solidifies his 2.21 ERA, which is the best in the Can-Am League. He also gets his 12th win, putting him in sole possession of first place.

