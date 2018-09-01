Can-Am League Game Recaps

Sussex County 7, Trois-Rivieres 1 (Game 1 - 7 Innings)

Starting pitcher Jordan Cummings tossed a complete game in leading Sussex County to a 7-1 win over Trois-Rivieres in game one of a doubleheader.

Cummings was terrific on the mound as he gave up only an earned run on seven hits and struck out eight in a 113-pitch performance (76 strikes). The righthander picked-up his first win in six starts and improved his mark to 4-4 on the season.

Offensively for the Miners, Jayce Ray led the way going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Audy Ciriaco had a double in two at-bats along with a walk and two runs scored while Mikey Reynolds scored a run and went 2-for-4.

For Trois-Rivieres in the losing effort, Sam Dexter had a 1-for-2 game and scored the team's lone run.

Trois-Rivieres 3, Sussex County 1 (Game 2 - 7 Innings)

Starting pitcher Kyle Halbohn turned in a terrific performance in guiding Trois-Rivieres to a 3-1 victory over Sussex County in game two of the twinbill. With the win, the Aigles clinched a playoff spot and eliminated New Jersey.

Halbohn tossed a complete game and allowed an earned run on nine hits and fanned three batters in a 102-pitch outing. The righty notched the victory and is now 2-2 on the season.

Offensively for the Aigles, Kevin Cornelius showed the way going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Player of the Year Taylor Brennan hit a triple in three at-bats and scored a run while Sam Dexter and Alexi Colon each chipped in two hits for Trois-Rivieres.

New Jersey 6, Quebec 4

After falling behind 2-0 through an inning of action, New Jersey took over and scored five consecutive runs en route to a 6-4 win over Quebec.

David Harris turned in a terrific performance at the plate for the Jackals going a perfect 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, two walks and four runs scored. Carlos Triunfel added a pair of hits in four at-bats along with two RBIs while Andy Mocahbee and Nolan Meadows each chipped in a run.

New Jersey starting pitcher Mat Latos allowed three earned runs over six innings of work and picked-up the win. Latos allowed a pair of walks and seven hits while striking out five batters. With the victory, the righthander improved his record to 5-4 on the season.

Kalian Sams went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the loss for the Capitales.

Ottawa 13, Rockland 3

It was all Ottawa in this contest as the Champions rolled to a 13-3 win over Rockland.

Ottawa pounded out 13 hits in the contest with nine batters in the lineup collecting at least one. Steve Brown went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs while Daniel Bick walked twice and scored three runs in a 1-for-3 night. Sebastien Boucher and Michael Hungate each added two hits for Ottawa.

Champions starting pitcher Jordan Kurokawa tossed five solid innings and earned his league leading 12th victory of the season. Kurokawa gave up two earned runs on five hits and fanned five batters.

With the loss, the Boulders are now a ½ game ahead of Trois-Rivieres in the race for the third seed in the league playoffs.

