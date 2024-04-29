12-Game Homestand Begins with Series against Lake Elsinore

April 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, April 30 11:30 AM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-3, 6.00) vs. LE - Fernando Sanchez (0-0, 1.50)

Wednesday, May 1 6:30 PM SJ - Cale Lansville (0-2, 4.91) vs. LE - Jose Luis Reyes (1-2, 11.32)

Thursday, May 2 6:30 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (0-2, 6.59) vs. LE - Harry Gustin (0-1, 7.88)

Friday, May 3 7:00 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (1-1, 6.61) vs. LE - Eric Yost (0-1, 6.17)

Saturday, May 4 5:00 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (0-1, 2.12) vs. LE - Isaiah Lowe (0-1, 4.00)

Sunday, May 5 1:00 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-3, 6.00) vs. LE - Miguel Mendez (0-0, 4.50)

GIANTS HOST LAKE ELSINORE TO BEGIN HOMESTAND: The San Jose Giants begin their longest homestand of the season this week with a six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres affiliate) at Excite Ballpark. The 12-game, 13-day homestand also includes a series versus the Stockton Ports next week.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling all of the action. A video feed through MiLB.TV will also be available.

WHERE'S THE HOME COOKING?: San Jose enters the week looking to get on track at home. The Giants are only 1-8 at Excite Ballpark this season after their first two homestands. San Jose was swept in a three-game series by Fresno to open the regular season (April 5-7) before dropping five of six contests to Modesto during the last homestand (April 16-21). The Giants have hit only .215 as a team to go with a 7.00 ERA through their first nine home games. By comparison, San Jose has been an excellent road team in the early-season posting an 8-3 record away from Excite Ballpark (.241 AVG, 2.61 ERA). The Giants have won both of their series' on the road this year claiming four of five games at Visalia (April 9-12) and four of six games at Fresno (April 23-28).

GIANT TURNAROUND: The Giants begin the homestand riding a season-high four-game winning streak. The four-game win streak has immediately followed a season-high six-game losing skid. During the win streak (all victories in Fresno last week), San Jose has averaged 6.8 runs per game, outscored the opposition by a 27-9 margin, posted a 2.25 team ERA and has not committed an error.

CATCH US IF YOU CAN: The Giants enter the week a perfect 24-for-24 in stolen base attempts this season. The 24 steals ranks third in California League. San Jose is the only team remaining in Minor League Baseball this season without a caught stealing (120 teams). The Giants have been led on the basepaths by Jonah Cox, who has successfully stolen 13 bases in his first 17 games of the season. Cox's 13 steals leads the league.

NEAR NO-NO: San Jose came within two outs of throwing a no-hitter in last Sunday's road trip finale at Fresno. Dylan Carmouche (4 IP), Esmerlin Vincio (1 IP), Junior Flores (2 IP) and Cody Tucker (1 1/3 IP) combined to toss 8 1/3 hitless innings before Fresno's Aiden Longwell broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth. The Giants would go onto win the game by a 5-3 final score holding the Grizzlies to only two hits. San Jose's last no-hitter was on September 3, 2009 (David Mixon, Ryan Shaver & Rafael Cova at Inland Empire).

HOT HITTERS: Cesar Quintas hit safely in all five games he played during last week's series in Fresno. Quintas went 8-for-20 (.400 AVG) with one home run during the series to raise his season batting average from .125 to .231. Last season, Quintas won the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) batting title when he hit .372 in 42 games. Jean Carlos Sio has turned it around after a slow start as well. Sio began the year 2-for-17, but in six games since, has collected six hits in 21 at-bats (.286 AVG) with one triple, two home runs and four RBI's. Ty Hanchey is leading the Giants with a .367 AVG (11-for-30) while Cole Foster is tops on the club in doubles (6) and RBI's (14) to go with a .300 batting average. Jonah Cox has also enjoyed a nice start to the season. In addition to his 13 stolen bases, Cox is batting .309 with a .420 on-base percentage. His 21 hits rank sixth in the league.

ROSTER MOVES: The Giants made a pair of roster moves last Sunday before their road trip finale in Fresno. Infielder Maui Ahuna, who has not played since April 23, was placed on the 7-day injured list. Pitcher Austin Strickland was added to San Jose's roster. Strickland, who will be making his professional debut with the Giants, was acquired via trade by San Francisco from the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 2 in exchange for Joey Bart. Strickland was an eighth round pick of the Pirates in the 2023 draft out of the University of Kentucky.

A STORM IS COMING: This series marks Lake Elsinore's only visit to San Jose this season. The Giants will play all 12 of their games this year against the Storm over the next four weeks. San Jose travels to Lake Elsinore for a six-game series from May 21-26 and then the clubs will not meet against for the remainder of the regular season.

STARTING PITCHING NOTES: Cale Lansville, who is slated to get the ball for the Giants on Wednesday this week, is coming off of his best start of the season when he tossed four hitless innings on April 25 at Fresno (1 BB, 5 SO). Thursday starter Joe Whitman has amassed 19 strikeouts in only 13 2/3 innings pitched this year. Ubert Mejias, who is expected to start on Friday, became the first San Jose starter to complete five innings this season when he earned the win at Fresno on April 27 (2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). Saturday starter Dylan Carmouche was spectacular in his most recent outing firing four perfect innings against the Grizzlies last Sunday (5 SO). In his four starts this season, Carmouche has pitched 15 innings without allowing an earned run.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Lake Elsinore, the Giants continue their homestand next week with a six-game set against the Stockton Ports.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.