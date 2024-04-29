Ports Take Series Finale with 8th Inning Rally

MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports came back form a two-run deficit on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Modesto Nuts 4-3 after scoring one in the fourth and two in the eighth to complete the comeback.

Modesto (14-5) plated two runs in the first inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Ports (5-14) would get one back in the top of the second on an ground out from Robert Puason to score Yeniel Laboy and cut it to 2-1, but the Nuts would get it right back on an RBI base hit from Caleb Cali to put it the lead up to 3-1.

Alejandro Manzano wouldn't allow another run after that, however, going five innings with three walks and three strikeouts while keeping it to three runs.

Chen Zhuang entered in the game in the sixth and would put up zeros from there. He'd pitch four scoreless innings allowing just two hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Those shutout innings were exactly what the Ports needed to not only be able to stay in the game, but to avoid having to go to a bullpen worn a bit thin over the week.

The run in the fourth for the Ports that cut the lead to 3-2 came in on a single up the middle by catcher Nick Schwartz to score Pedro Pineda, after Pineda doubled and stole third. The eighth-inning rally began with two outs when Laboy was hit by a pitch and Schwartz walked.

That was followed by a bloop single from Robert Puason that dropped between three fielders in shallow left center. It felt fitting that the baseball gods evened out the batting average in balls in play results for Puason, as it looked like he beat out the throw to first on his ground out that scored a run in the fourth.

Zhuang allowed just one hit over the eighth and ninth innings to preserve the win and give the Ports two games out of six in the series. The Tapei, Tawain native improved to 1-1 and now owns a sparkling 1.42 ERA over 12.2 innings. Schwartz went went 1 for 1 with an RBI and run scored to go along with three walks.

