12.6.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Allie Thornton scored her third goal of the season and Gracie Brian netted the game-winner in the first half as Dallas Trinity FC earned a 2-1 win against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl.
