12.6.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Allie Thornton scored her third goal of the season and Gracie Brian netted the game-winner in the first half as Dallas Trinity FC earned a 2-1 win against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.