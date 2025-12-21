12.20.2025: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Ashlyn Puerta, Katie Sullivan and Andrea Fernández score for Sporting JAX in a 3-1 win against Tampa Bay Sun FC to move to the top of the Gainbridge Super League standings.
