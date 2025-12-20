12.20.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC and DC Power FC split points in a scoreless draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium in their final match before Winter Break.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 20, 2025
