11.8.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Beto Ydrach scored the decisive goal as No. 4 seed Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC advanced 4-3 in a penalty shootout against No. 8 seed Detroit City FC before a sellout crowd of 6,220 fans at Highmark Stadium after the side had played to a scoreless draw through regulation and extra time in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.







