USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

11.8.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


Beto Ydrach scored the decisive goal as No. 4 seed Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC advanced 4-3 in a penalty shootout against No. 8 seed Detroit City FC before a sellout crowd of 6,220 fans at Highmark Stadium after the side had played to a scoreless draw through regulation and extra time in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.

Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central