11.8.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on November 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Paige Kenton and Ashlyn Puerta scored in back-to-back games as Sporting JAX won 2-0 against Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl.

