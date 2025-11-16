11.15.2025: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on November 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Taylor Calheira scored a pair of goals while Jamie Webber notched a goal and assist as No. 1 seed FC Tulsa won the Western Conference title with a 3-0 victory against No. 3 seed New Mexico United before a sellout crowd ONEOK Field in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, claiming the first silverware in the Scissortails' history.

00:00:00 - by FC Tulsa 00:00:09 - by New Mexico United 00:00:18 - Kick Off by FC Tulsa 00:00:34 - Shot by Alexander Dalou 00:01:03 - Shot by Kalil ElMedkhar 00:01:36 - Shot by Delentz Pierre 00:01:51 - Pass by Kipp Keller 00:02:00 - Shot by Taylor Calheira 00:02:11 - Defensive act by Kalen Ryden 00:02:41 - Shot by Travian Sousa 00:02:56 - Pass by Kalen Ryden 00:03:07 - Pass by Christopher Gloster 00:03:27 - Goal by Taylor Calheira 00:03:55 - End Period by FC Tulsa 00:04:13 - Start Period by New Mexico United 00:04:28 - Pass by Valentin Noël 00:04:40 - Shot by Zico Bailey 00:04:54 - Goal by Taylor Calheira 00:05:33 - Shot by Dayonn Harris 00:05:59 - Pass by Jaylin Lindsey 00:06:03 - Cross by Travian Sousa 00:06:16 - DefensiveAct by Sergio Rivas 00:06:26 - Goal by Jamie Webber 00:07:06 - Shot by Thomas Amang 00:07:15 - End Match by FC Tulsa







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 15, 2025

