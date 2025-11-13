11.12.2025: DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
DC Power FC earned its first home win of the season after Dasia Torbert recorded a first-half brace and Loza Abera scored off the bench for the 3-1 victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 12, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale United Falls on Road at DC Power FC - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- What Has Stood out the Most to the LSC Women this Season - LSC's POV - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC and Brooklyn City F.C. Unite to Build Borough-Wide Women's Football Pathway - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- DC Power Football Club Hosts Fort Lauderdale United FC on Wednesday Night
- DC Power Football Club Announces Schedule Update for Road Match Saturday, December 6 against Dallas
- DC Power FC Edged 1-0 by Brooklyn FC on the Road
- DC Power Football Club Travels to Face Brooklyn FC
- Midfielder Alexis Theoret Named to Gainbridge Super League October Team of the Month