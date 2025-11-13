11.12.2025: DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC earned its first home win of the season after Dasia Torbert recorded a first-half brace and Loza Abera scored off the bench for the 3-1 victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC.







