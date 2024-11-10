11.10.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
November 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Zach Zandi scored a pair of goals, including an extra time winner, as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC before a crowd of 7,236 fans at Weidner Field to advance in the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
