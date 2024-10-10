10.9.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video







Sean Vinberg's first goal of the season helps Central Valley Fuego FC snap eight-match winless streak across all competitions and defeat Spokane Velocity FC, 1-0, to hand newcomers record third consecutive loss.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.