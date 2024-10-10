10.9.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sean Vinberg's first goal of the season helps Central Valley Fuego FC snap eight-match winless streak across all competitions and defeat Spokane Velocity FC, 1-0, to hand newcomers record third consecutive loss.
