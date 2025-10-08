10.8.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on October 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Josh Belluz and Kyle Edwards scored early in the second half to rally Hartford Athletic to a 3-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum as Jack Panayotou recorded a pair of assists, giving Hartford its seventh consecutive road victory in league play.
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 8, 2025
- Kalen Ryden to Retire After 2025 Season - New Mexico United
- Time to Get 'Locked In' with Playoff Chase Looming - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity's Cruz Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for September - Louisville City FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at North Carolina FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- New Mexico United and Somos Unidos Foundation Continue Annual Holiday Tour, Bringing Support to Communities Across the State - New Mexico United
- NC Courage and North Carolina FC Launch 'Game Changer' Program - North Carolina FC
- Defensive Resolve and Panayotou Brilliance Lift Hartford to 3-1 Victory in Oakland - Hartford Athletic
- Roots Fall 1-3 to Hartford Athletic at Home - Oakland Roots
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Roots Fall 1-3 to Hartford Athletic at Home
- Roots Back Home for Tuesday Action Versus Hartford Athletic
- Roots Suffer Midweek Defeat in El Paso 3-1
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Launches Third Kit Celebrating Bay Waters
- Roots Head to El Paso for Midweek Matchup at Locomotive FC