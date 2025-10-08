10.8.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on October 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Josh Belluz and Kyle Edwards scored early in the second half to rally Hartford Athletic to a 3-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum as Jack Panayotou recorded a pair of assists, giving Hartford its seventh consecutive road victory in league play.







