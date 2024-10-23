10.23.2024: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

October 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Leo Fernandes and Cal Jennings each found the net as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Hartford Athletic, who twice took the lead through Marcus Epps and Mamadou Dieng, at IMG Academy Soccer Stadium to clinch the Rowdies' berth in the USL Championship Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.