10.23.2024: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
October 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Leo Fernandes and Cal Jennings each found the net as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Hartford Athletic, who twice took the lead through Marcus Epps and Mamadou Dieng, at IMG Academy Soccer Stadium to clinch the Rowdies' berth in the USL Championship Playoffs.
